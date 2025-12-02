© 2025 KPCW

This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

The affect dams have on the environment, and what would happen if they were removed

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:36 PM MST
Undammed book by Tara Lohan
Tara Lohan
/
Island Press
Undammed book by Tara Lohan

Tara Lohan has spent years writing about various environmental issues. She has become particularly interested in dam removal and what that means for the environment and the people who rely on those rivers. Lohan has just released a new book titled, “Undammed: Freeing Rivers and Bringing Communities to Life”.

Lohan discusses how dams have affected the nation. With more than 500,000 dams in place, America has blocked or diverted almost every major river, straightening curves and obstructing passages for fish and other aquatic animals. Now a movement is helping to demolish harmful or obsolete structures and restore new life to rivers and the communities that depend on them. In doing so, it offers a pathway to undoing environmental harm to nature—and to ourselves.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
