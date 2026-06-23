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This Green Earth

Protecting Grand Staircase-Escalante lands from legislative attacks

By Claire Wiley,
Seth Arens
Published June 23, 2026 at 12:32 PM MDT
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A rock formation at Grand Staircase Escalante
Grand Staircase Escalante Partners
A rock formation at Grand Staircase Escalante

Executive Director of Grand Staircase Escalante Partners, Dr. Jackie Grant discusses her organization's work and the outcome of a recent attempt by Utah delegation to utilize the Congressional Review Act to overturn the monument's management plan.

Dr. Grant has been at the forefront of defending the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument's 2025 Resource Management Plan. Although a critical Senate fast-track deadline recently passed—effectively blocking a simple-majority rollback—the monument continues to face ongoing legislative threats.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Seth Arens
Seth Arens is the Utah Research Information Specialist for the Western Water Assessment. His work focuses on climate, air quality, water and ecosystem science, with research experience spanning Utah, Alaska and Greenland.
See stories by Seth Arens