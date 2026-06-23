Protecting Grand Staircase-Escalante lands from legislative attacks

Executive Director of Grand Staircase Escalante Partners, Dr. Jackie Grant discusses her organization's work and the outcome of a recent attempt by Utah delegation to utilize the Congressional Review Act to overturn the monument's management plan.

Dr. Grant has been at the forefront of defending the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument's 2025 Resource Management Plan. Although a critical Senate fast-track deadline recently passed—effectively blocking a simple-majority rollback—the monument continues to face ongoing legislative threats.

