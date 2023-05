Marcel Lassetter /

Astronomer and renowned science communicator Dr. Philip Plait will visit the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. for a lecture based on his new book "Under Alien Skies: A Sightseer's Guide to the Universe."

He explores what it would be like to sail above Saturn's rings or to watch an eclipse from the moon or to stare in awe as sunset brings a million brilliant stars to the sky of a planet in a star cluster.