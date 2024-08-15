© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

Revealing the beauty and creativity of math as well as the dire need for it

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 15, 2024 at 11:56 AM MDT

Here is a startling figure: 80% of students who fail algebra drop out of high school, making numeracy—not literacy—one of the biggest predictors of getting into and graduating college.

Despite these dire consequences, we as a society continue to perpetuate the harmful myth that some people just aren’t “math people.”

Shalinee Sharma is a math learning expert and founder of the nonprofit Zearn the top-rated math learning platform used by one in four elementary students and over one million middle school students nationwide.

Sharma is on a mission to prove that math is for everyone. Her new book, Math Mind: The Simple Path to Loving Math, reveals, not only the dire need for numeracy, but also the beauty and creativity of math.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek