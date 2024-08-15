Revealing the beauty and creativity of math as well as the dire need for it

Here is a startling figure: 80% of students who fail algebra drop out of high school, making numeracy—not literacy—one of the biggest predictors of getting into and graduating college.

Despite these dire consequences, we as a society continue to perpetuate the harmful myth that some people just aren’t “math people.”

Shalinee Sharma is a math learning expert and founder of the nonprofit Zearn the top-rated math learning platform used by one in four elementary students and over one million middle school students nationwide.

Sharma is on a mission to prove that math is for everyone. Her new book, Math Mind: The Simple Path to Loving Math, reveals, not only the dire need for numeracy, but also the beauty and creativity of math.