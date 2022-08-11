Fresh Tracks Friday | August 12, 2022

9 am - The Infamous Stringdusters, Anders Osborne - Black Muddy River

This is a cover of Grateful Dead's Black Muddy River which The Infamous Stringdusters and Anders Osborne released during what's considered "the days between" , referring to the days between Garcia's birth and death dates. Anders Osborne is one of the scheduled performers at this year's Park City Song Summit

10 am - Trampled By Turtles - Burlesque Desert Window

Trampled By Turtles is a progressive bluegrass band formed in Duluth, Minnesota known for their contemporary twist on a genre steeped in tradition. They deliver sounds ranging from a fast and frenetic speed to slow, heart-heavy melodies.

11 am - Mihali, Kitchen Dwellers - Ballad of The Broken

Mihali is a long-standing member of Twiddle, carrying the band to unparalleled heights with his six-string sorcery, genre-bending essence, and soulful vocals. Kitchen Dwellers will be playing 2 New Year's Eve shows at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake on December 30 and 31st.

1 pm - Jack Johnson - Don't Look Now

Jack Johnson has a new album coming soon titled "Meet The Moonlight". It'll be his eighth studio album and first full-length release in 5 years. Jack Johnson will be in concert at USANA Amphitheatre along with Ziggy Marley on September 2.

2 pm - Jeff Crosby - Only See You With My Eyes Closed

Born and raised in a sleepy mountain town in Northern Idaho, singer-songwriter Jeff Crosby finds himself well-suited to the "Americana" genre of music. Currently living in Nashville, Jeff Crosby is an honorary Park City "local" as he used to play here all the time. Crosby is playing a Thursday night concert August 18th at The Heber Market on Main.

3 pm - Marcus King - Blues Worse Than I Ever Had

This 26 year-old American musician, singer, songwriter and guitarist.is a Grammy Award nominated native of Greenville South Carolina and leader of the Marcus King Band. King says this fresh track is about a difficult time when he was processing grief and “coasting through life like a zombie”.

4 pm - Kenny Roby - What's Happening Here

As a songwriter, Kenny Roby is adept at finding the quiet space between beauty and sadness in a song.

5 pm - Ben Harper - Smile at the Mention

Benjamin Charles Harper is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Harper plays an eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae, and rock music and is known for his guitar-playing skills, vocals, live performances, and activism.

6 pm - Samantha Fish - All The Words

Samantha Fish is an American singer-songwriter from Kansas City, Missouri. This track is off her latest album "Faster" which released late last year.