Fresh Tracks Friday | October 21, 2022

9 a.m - Grateful Dead - Beat It On Down The Line

Hard to believe there's a new album out from Grateful Dead, but in late September 2022, they released a 21-song live-album recorded at Madison Square Garden on March 9th 1981. This song was selected as a Fresh Track because of the mining references, as Park City was a mining town...and because it's one of the shorter songs on the album, making it suitable for radio play.

10 a.m - Mama's Marmalade, Twisted Pine - Just The Two Of Us

Mamma’s Marmalade is a New England-based newgrass quartet. This track is a cover of the Bill Wither's recording from 1981 but with a decidedly bluegrass spin on it.

11 a.m - Amythyst Kiah - Sugar

Rolling Stone magazine called Amythyst Kia “one of Americana’s great up-and-coming secrets”. Her new EP "Pensive Pop" was recently released, which included this track.

1 p.m - Dangermuffin - Moonscapes

Dangermuffin is an eclectic quartet from Folley Beach, South Carolina that weaves lyrical themes of sea, sun, and spiritual connection with Americana, Island influenced, Folk and Jam grooves.

2 p.m - Futurebirds, Carl Broemel - St. Teresa

Futurebirds had a hard time being slotted into a style, saying, "We were always too indie rock for the jam festival, too country for the indie scene, a little too psych-rock to feel like we were Americana". Today their sound showcases the perfect blend of Southern rock and pop country with just the right amount of backwoods grit.

3 p.m - Emily Scott Robinson - Double Double

This witchy and intoxicating song is a great one to add to your Halloween playlist without being gimmicky. It's by Emily Scott Robinson, a songwriter from Telluride, Colorado.

4 p.m - Bettye LaVette - My Train's Coming In

Bettye LaVette is a true legend with a musical career spanning more than 50 years. She is rightly recognized as one of the finest vocalists and one of the great interpreters of song. This summer the Sun Label Group released a 12-song remastered album titled "Let Me Down Easy: Bettye LaVette in Memphis "Sun Records 70th/ Remastered 2022" with this track.

5 p.m - Ryan Innes - Smile

Ryan Innes attended Brigham Young University and was a contestant on NBC's The Voice and appeared on NBC's "Songland". He's going to be releasing some new music soon, but before we get to that, here's one more fresh track off his 2021 album "What I'm Looking For".