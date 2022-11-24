Fresh Tracks Friday | November 25, 2022

9 a.m. - Teddy Swims - 2 Moods

This fresh track is off Teddy Swims' recently released Sleep Is Exhausting EP. Teddy grew up navigating different worlds - as a football player, a musical theater student and as the grandson of a Pentecostal pastor. He says through all that he was exposed to a wider variety of music than most “country boys”

10 a.m. - Devon Allman, Maggie Rose - These Days

This song was written by a 16-year old Jackson Browne and recorded by Devon Allman's father Greg Allman of Allman Brothers in 1973. Maggie Rose and Devon Allman teamed up on this track as a tribute to the late Greg Allman ahead of the 6th annual Allman Family Revival Tour which rolls out of Macon, GA this month

11 a.m. - Oh He Dead + Khemist - All Night

The band Oh He Dead is a DC-based rock n' soul band that NPR called "infectiously groovy". This track features Khemist - an hip-hop artist from Philadelphia who is also an MC, photographer, guitarist, producer and arranger.

1 p.m. - Dogs in a Pile - Stranger

Dogs in a Pile is an eclectic quintet from Asbury Park, NJ. Merging funk, jazz, and rock and roll with psychedelia, the quintet presents a completely original vibe built on kaleidoscopic soundscapes eerily reminiscent of the days of yesteryear.

2 p.m. - Chris Stapleton - I'm a Ram

Al Green originally released the song "I'm a Ram" in 1971 and it appeared on his "Al Green Gets Next to You" album. In 2022, Chris Stapleton covered the short track, and tweaked the song's meaning from a sexy, get-next-to-you vibe to instead correlate to the release of Stapleton's specially designed Ram “Traveller” Truck. It still works.

3 p.m. - The Revivalists - Mary Joanna & The Music

Since forming in 2007, The Revivalists earned their standing among the best original bands in New Orleans. The group’s blend of soulful, syncopated rock and earnest songwriting comes was evident from their early days. This is a throwback to their 2008 eponymously-named album The Revivalists, and is a new track to the KPCW playlist

4 p.m. - Goose - Elizabeth

Goose is a psychedelic, fluid jam band from Norwalk, CT. That fluidly traverses genres with head-spinning hooks, technical fireworks, and the kind of chemistry only possible among small town and longtime friends.

5 p.m. - Myron Elkins - Factories, Farms & Amphetamines

You won't guess it once you hear Myron's voice, but this young singer from Otsego Michigan is only 20 years old. He grew up in west Michigan listening to his grandfather’s vintage country music — Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones and Merle Haggard. This summer he got to open for ZZ Top on parts of their tour.

6 p.m. - Th3rd Coast Roots - Palm Tree Tattoo

Third Coast Roots mixes influences from reggae and any of its sub-genres to rock, hip hop, and pop. The band says they on a mission to bring joy, education, unity, and awareness to the world, just like the many great reggae bands did who influenced them. The track features G. Love & Special Sauce.

7 p.m. - Morgan Wade - The Night (Part 2)

Morgan Wade is a singer-songwriter based out of Floyd, Virginia. She started writing songs at eight years old, but it wasn't until she turned 18 that she began to perform live. To record her first album, she recruited musicians off Craigslist

8 p.m. - Neal Francis - Strawberry Letter 23

This is off Neal Francis' recent album titled "Sentimental Garbage", which came out this month.