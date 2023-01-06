Fresh Tracks Friday | January 6, 2023

9 a.m. - AJ Smith - Confetti

AJ Smith is from Denver, Colorado and was a semi-finalist in the 2020 International Songwriting Contest. He has been featured in American Songwriter, Good Morning America, CBS Radio, and Spin Magazine, and through his collaboration with Martin Guitar's he taught a SpaceX astronaut how to play a Black Pumas song in space

10 a.m. - Elliot Martin - Double Down (with The Elovaters)

Elliot Martin is lead vocalist for Ithaca, NY-based Reggae band John Brown's Body. In this fresh track he teams up with The Elovaters- a duo from Boston.

11 a.m. - Vulfpeck - What Did You Mean By Love?

Vulfpeck is an American funk band formed at the University of Michigan's School of Music under the concept of being a collective of session musicians such as The Wrecking Crew and Muscle Shoals. Their popularity is infectious, cultivating a loyal following despite the fact that the band operates independently without the backing of a major record promoter.

1 p.m. - Brett Dennen - This Is Going To Be The Year

Brett Dennen is a soulful pop-rocker and ardent skiing enthusiast who's been known to book winter tours through ski towns like ours. In Febraury he'll be performing in Telluride, Aspen and Breckenridge - in case your ski toring lines up with his and you want to see him play. Channel this fresh track as you plan your 2023 goals and vision board.

2 p.m. - Eddie 9V - Yella Alligator

Eddie 9V is credited with reinvigorating the South's proud music scene. From an underage aspirant watching musicians load into Atlanta's fabled music clubs to finally getting inside as a musician himself to play those venues, he has been studying and channeling his music heroes and honing his style through his 25 years of life.

3 p.m. - Luke Winslow King - Have A Ball

Luke Winslow-King is a New Orleans-based guitarist, singer, producer, and songwriter. His work is an eclectic mix that combines Mississippi delta blues, folk music, traditional jazz, and roots rock & roll.

4 p.m. - The Teskey Brothers - This Will Be Our Year

Here's a New Year's reminder from The Teskey Brothers to make this year your year! The Teskey Brothers are four friends from Melbourne Australia who exploded on the international music scene in 2019. Their single "So Caught Up" lasted several weeks in the AAA Radio top 5 chart, they received a 2020 Grammy nomination, and won 3 Australian Recording Industry Association awards.

5 p.m. - Th3rd Coast Roots - Palm Tree Tattoo (with G. Love and Special Sauce)

Th3rd Coast Roots describes their sound and influences as ranging from reggae and any of its sub-generes to rock, hip hop, and pop. They say they're on a mission to bring joy, education, unity, and awarness to the world.

6 p.m. - Marc Broussard - Mood

Marc Broussard's style is best described as "Bayou Soul", a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock and pop, matched with distinct Southern roots. From Lafayette Lousiana, and the son of the Louisiana Hall of Fame inducted guitarist of “The Boogie Kings” , Marc's early childhood influences easily directed him to his career as a musician.

7 p.m. - The Commonheart - Names

The Commonheart hails from Pittsburgh, PA offering feel-good positivity, Golden Rule messaging, and sweat-soaked performances that nimbly ease through blues, vintage soul, and rock. This single was released in November 2022

8 p.m. - Cam Gallagher and the Tasty Soul - Rolling In The Deep

Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul is Salt Lake’s newest funk collective. Started in 2021 the band is populated by local musicians adept at composition and arranging, jazz performance, and music business. They will be playing tonight at The Spur!