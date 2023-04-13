Fresh Tracks Friday | April 14, 2023

9 a.m. - Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real - More Than Friends (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Lukas Nelson duets with Lainey Wilson in this fresh track as they lobby for spending the night together as 'friends with benefits' (and zero regrets). This track will appear on Nelson’s new album, Sticks and Stones, which is due out in July. Nelson said Sticks and Stones is an album about “celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement."

10 a.m. - The Nude Party - Somebody Tryin' to Hoodoo Me

The Nude Party band got their name in their formative years because of their proclivity to practice their music 'less-than-fully-dressed', but that was 10 years ago, and now the upstate New York-based band has more to their reputation than the name. The Nude Party is coming to Salt Lake City with a live show on April 21st at The State Room.

11 a.m. - Lou Reed - Open Invitation

You may wonder how Lou Reed can release new music when he died of liver cancer in 2013. Well, a new book came out last month titled "The Art of the Straight Line: My Tai Chi," which captures the energy of Lou Reed’s worlds of Tai Chi, music, and meditation. Along with it came a previously unreleased track recorded in 1984 during the taping of Reed's "New Sensations" album.

1 p.m. - Pony Bradshaw - Go Down, Appalachia

Pony Bradshaw's songs and lyrics focus on places, regions, and local history of the places he's been. This fresh track is off his most recent album, titled "North Georgia Rounder." The album reflects Bradshaw's experiences of life as a touring musician in taverns and tour vans, sleeping on floors, and meeting people across the country.

2 p.m. - Charley Crockett - Trinity River

Charley Crockett is an American blues, country and Americana singer, guitarist, and songwriter. Yes, he is a distant relative of American pioneer Davy Crockett. He'll be performing at the Sandy Amphitheater in Sandy, Utah on July 18th.

3 p.m. - Josh Ritter - For Your Soul

This is off Ritter's 2023, 4-song EP titled "Honey I Do." Josh Ritter is an American singer/songwriter with a deep, expressive voice, a keen wit, and an evocative way with words. He'll be performing locally at the Egyptian Theatre for 4 nights, from June 1st through 4th.

4 p.m. - Gov't Mule, Ivan Neville, Ruthie Foster - Dreaming Out Loud

Gov't Mule have a new album coming out titled "Peace... Like A River." This track is the first single released from that album and it features Ivan Neville (of Dumpstaphunk) and gospel blues singer Ruthie Foster.

5 p.m. - Tommy Emmanuel - Cajun Girl (feat. Little Feat and Sam Bush)

Tommy Emmanuel is set to release "Accomplice Two," a follow up to his 2018 album "Accomplice One," on which he teamed up with other virtuoso musicians in all original compositions. The new album shares the same exuberance, diversity, and sense of adventure as the first with a great range of artists. This track features rock legends Little Feat and bluegrass superstar Sam Bush.

6 p.m. - Tony Holiday - Just As Gone

Salt Lake City's own Tony Holiday moved his blues act to Memphis, Tennessee in 2017. Since then, Holiday has been at the center of a soul blues revival in Memphis, working with other young musicians and mentored by past legends to carry the tradition forward. Tony Holiday will be part of the line up at this years Utah Blues Festival the 3rd weekend in June.

7 p.m. - Ben Harper, Jack Johnson - Yard Sale

"Yard Sale" featuring Jack Johnson is the first single from Ben harper's upcoming album "Wide Open Light" due out June 2nd. Harper appears here on rhythm guitar, lap steel and vocals while Jack Johnson adds his Slack-Key guitar and vocals. Ben Harper will perform at the Fort Desolation Fest in Torrey, Utah on June 10th.

8 p.m. - Jenny Lewis - Psychos

Jenny Lewis was a child actor with an extensive IMDB history before becoming a professional musician. Alone or in bands, her catalog of music spans from featuring with The Postal Service to co-leading the band Rilo Kiley. Her newest Jenny Lewis album, "Joy'All," is due in the coming months, but we've got a sneak peek with this fresh track.