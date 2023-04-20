Fresh Tracks Friday | April 21, 2023

9 a.m. - Rissi Palmer & Miko Mark - Still Here

This single by Rissi Palmer and Miko Marks came out in late March. This track, "Still Here" traces Palmer’s journey from aspiring singer-songwriter through her fraught days in the country-music industry to the present. Miko Marks, her collaborator on this fresh track, is just one of the scheduled performers slated for the 2023 Ogden Music Festival.

10 a.m. - Billy Porter - Baby Was A Dancer

Billy Porter is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner. He is now kicking off his next chapter in music, his first love, with a forthcoming album. This is the first single released. Billy Porter will be performing at Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake on Monday, May 1st.

11 a.m. - Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs - Paradise

Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs are a Bozeman, MT based Americana-Folk band, born under the big sky mountains of Southwest Montana. Known for their raucous live performances, the band has thrived in road-houses, dive bars, and festivals. They'll be performing tonight in Salt Lake City if you want to go check them out live.

1 p.m. - Watchhouse - Upside Down

Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) is an Americana/folk duo based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Watchhouse will be performing in concert at Red Butte Garden on August 9th.

2 p.m. - The Wood Brothers - Line Those Pockets

For the better part of two decades, The Wood Brothers have cemented their reputation as freethinking songwriters, road warriors, and community builders, creating a catalog of diverse music and a loyal audience. The Wood Brothers will be performing at Red Butte Garden concert series with The Lil Smokies on July 27th. This fresh track is off their latest release "Heart is The Hero."

3 p.m. - The Lil Smokies - Shadow

The Lil Smokies are a string band out of Missoula, MT. Blending virtuosic instrumental acrobatics with riveting lyrical craftsmanship, they have earned a reputation as one of the most electrifying acts in modern American roots music. The Lil Smokies will be performing at Red Butte Garden concert series with The Wood Brothers on July 27th.

4 p.m. - Leftover Salmon - Simple Twist of Fate

Leftover Salmon is one of the original jam bands and a progressive bluegrass band that forged the path to the mixed style called jamgrass. This is a cover of a Bob Dylan tune originally recorded in 1974. Leftover Salmon will be performing at Red Butte Garden concert series with Little Feat on July 23rd.

5 p.m. - Los Lobos - Bluebird

This song was originally recorded by The Buffalo Springfield in 1967 and has been covered by many other bands before this most recent version by Los Lobos, which was released on their "Native Sons" album. Los Lobos will be performing with Ozomatli at Redbutte Garden concert series on July 9th.

6 p.m. - Devon Gilfillian - The Recipe

Devon Gilfillian began playing guitar at age 14 then moved to Nashville and played in local blues cover bands until he released his debut self-titled EP in 2016. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2021. His latest album came out this year and is titled "Love You Anyway."

7 p.m. - The Dead South - People Are Strange

The Dead South is a self-styled 4-piece string band from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. They'll be headlining a show at Red Butte Garden on July 20th with Corb Lund opening.

8 p.m. - Holy Water Buffalo - Where Your Lovers Lie

Holy Water Buffalo is a band formed out of Heber City, UT, who have since relocated to Hollywood, CA, but they are in town and they're playing at The Cabin tonight!