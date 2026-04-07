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Sustainable tourism grant applications open to Summit County businesses through April

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 7, 2026 at 4:33 PM MDT
Aerial view of Park City
Marc Piscotty
/
Marc Piscotty Photography
An aerial view of Park City's Main Street and Old Town.

Organizations can apply for grants of up to $20,000.

Applications are open for the Park City Chamber of Commerce’s sustainable tourism grants.

The funds are meant to support programs, initiatives and events aligning with the chamber’s sustainable tourism plan.

Locals can apply for up to $20,000 to partially or fully fund eligible projects. Projects must establish or promote tourism in Summit County.

Grants are awarded based on application scores, availability of funding and Park City Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau Board final approval.

The deadline to apply is May 1 and recipients will be notified July 6.

The Park City Chamber is a financial supporter of KPCW
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver