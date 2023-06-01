Fresh Tracks Friday | June 2, 2023

9 a.m. - Cat Clyde - Papa Took My Totems

Cat Clyde is a singer/ songwriter based out of rural Ontario, Canada. This track is off her third album "Down Rounder" recorded at LA's famous Sound City studios and released earlier this year.

10 a.m. - Bruce Cockburn - On a Roll

Bruce Cockburn has a new album out titled "O Sun O Moon." The 78 year-old Canadian singer/songwriter has enjoyed an illustrious career shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity. His remarkable journey has seen him embrace folk, jazz, rock, and worldbeat styles.

11 a.m. - Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

Lewis Capaldi's emergence on the international music scene was explosive! In the span of 2 years he went from filling local pubs to headlining arena tours, which sold out in seconds. And all that before he had even released his debut album. His latest album, released earlier in May, is titled "Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent."

1 p.m. - Moon Taxi - Classics

Moon Taxi is a Nashville-based alt-pop band who sonically explore everything from folk to soul to inventively crafted electronic pop. They released this track as a single earlier this winter ahead of their new album coming out next week titled "Set Yourself Free."

2 p.m. - The Magic Beans - Better Man

Magic Beans have a passion for music that is as infectious as their songs. Hailing from Denver, Colorado the band honors a wide array of musical styles, incorporating the flavors of funk, R’n’B, rock, soul, and even some country influence into a complete package that is noticeably their own.

3 p.m. - Tommy Kaelin - Green River

Tommy Kaelin is a drummer and songwriter/singer best known for being in the band The Hatters, who were signed to Atlantic Records in the 90’s. He's played with many, many others in his 30+ year career, including bans such as the Rusty String Band and Cats Under Stars.

4 p.m. - Corb Lund - Pasa-Get-Down Dena

Corb Lund is from rural Alberta, Canada, from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, with a long family lineage of ranchers and rodeo people. Lund embraces both his Western heritage and his indie rock past through his music. Corb Lund is on tour with The Dead South and will be performing at Red Butte Garden on July 20th.

5 p.m. - Leftover Salmon - Fireline

Leftover Salmon is remarkably embarking on their fourth decade as a band. Forging their own psychedelic and freestyle path from traditional and progressive bluegrass to becoming one of the original jam bands, their legacy is a nontraditional bluegrass format that we now call Jamgrass. Leftover Salmon will be performing at Red Butte Garden on July 23rd with Little Feat.

6 p.m. - Kendall Street Company - Becca's Dad (feat. Andy Hall)

Virginia's Kendall Street Company are no strangers to having a wild time. The genre-fluid, eclectic rock ensemble has drawn varied comparisons to the dynamic jams of Umphrey's McGee and Widespread Panic, songwriting prowess of John Prine, experimental psychedelia of Pink Floyd, progressive jazz-infused rock of Frank Zappa, and off-color humor of Ween and They Might Be Giants.

7 p.m. - Underground Springhouse - Continuing to Burn

Underground Springhouse endeavors to utilize reggae, country, and funk influences within a rock ‘n roll context that can take listeners from beaches to backroads with ear-worm hooks and head-bobbing grooves.

8 p.m. - The Heavy Pets - Finally

The Heavy Pets are a funked-up rock and roll band from South Florida with a sound that embodies their home through elements of indie rock, funk and reggae. This fresh track comes from their latest EP "Put It In A Flower."