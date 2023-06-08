Fresh Tracks Friday | June 9, 2023

9 a.m. - The Commoners - Find a Better Way

The Commoners are a 4 piece Roots/Rock outfit from Toronto, Canada. They remind us that music has a unique ability to heal. It's a medicine of extraordinary merit and balm for the soul during dark times.

10 a.m. - Susto - My Entire Life

Susto's frontman Justin Osborne experienced a surge of creative energy while navigating some major life changes. He channeled those challenges into writing and recording the band's forthcoming LP, for which this is the title-track.

11 a.m. - Leftover Salmon - Fire And Brimstone (feat. Oliver Wood)

This is a cover of a song originally recorded in 1971 by Link Wray. The Neville Brothers recorded their version in 1989 and eventually taught the song to Leftover Salmon. For this version by Leftover Salmon, they brought in Oliver Wood from The Woods Brothers on the vocals.

1 p.m. - Turnpike Troubadours - Mean Old Sun

Turnpike Troubadours hail from Tahlequah, Oklahoma in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains. They have a new album coming out August 25th titled "A Cat In The Rain", their first since taking a couple-of-years hiatus.

2 p.m. - Lewis Capaldi - How I'm Feeling Now

There is a Lewis Capaldi documentary out on Netflix right now by the same name as this fresh track. Netflix describes it as " an intimate, all-access documentary" that chronicles "Lewis Capaldi's journey from ambitious teen with a viral performance to Grammy-nominated pop star."

3 p.m. - Caleb Hawley - Can't Steal My Heaven

Caleb Hawley is a singer, songwriter, and producer serving up soulful melodies and often satirical lyrics, creating a sound and songs that can be both light-hearted and heart-wrenching.

4 p.m. - The Heavy Heavy - Man Of The Hills

The Heavy Heavy are a 5 piece retro-inspired rock band from Brighton, UK, making the music the '60's forgot - with bombastic soul and peaceful goals. This song is from their 2022 album titled "Life And Life Only."

5 p.m. - Death Cab for Cutie - Pepper (Acoustic)

They are performing tonight at the Twilight Concert Series at The Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City. Have you always wondered about the band's name? According to the band’s frontman, the band name came from a song of the same name, “Death Cab for Cutie,” written by bandmates Neil Innes and Vivian Stanshall, and recorded by their former group the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.

6 p.m. - Semisonic - Grow Your Own

Semisonic (best known for their hit “Closing Time”), is currently out on their first national tour in over 20 years! They are performing with Barenaked Ladies, including a stopover in Salt Lake on June 14th. This is a very fresh, fresh-track just released earlier this week.

7 p.m. - Moon Taxi - Set Yourself Free

Moon Taxi is a Nashville-based alt-pop band who sonically explore everything from folk to soul to inventively crafted electronic pop. This is their latest single.

8 p.m. - Beach Weather - Pineapple Sunrise

Beach Weather is an indie rock trio from California whose members share a passion for creating unique and meaningful songs that represent their individual styles. Beach Weather will be playing next Wednesday at The Depot in Salt Lake City.