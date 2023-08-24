Fresh Tracks Friday | August 25, 2023

9 a.m. - Soultown Revivalists, Ryan Innes - Meet Me At The River

Soultown Revivalists are a Utah-based R&B/ Neo-Soul band with a debut album out called "Burning Daylight." Members of the band include musicians from the band Fictionist + Ryan Innes, featured on vocals in this track. This is brand new song from a newly-formed local band ....fresh for our listeners.

10 a.m. - Nu-Grape - Hiss Golden Messenger

Hiss Golden Messenger's new album "Jump For Joy" drops today. Nu-Grape, a song named after a soda, was the lead single. Hiss Golden Messenger will be appearing at The Commonwealth Room on December 4th.

11 a.m. - What Am I Missing? - The Band CAMINO

This band's bio on Spotify reads simply " Your mom's favorite band." They are a trio out of Nashville, TN performing in the indie/alternative genre. The Band CAMINO will be performing at UCCU Center in Orem, Utah on September 30th.

1 p.m. - Evicted - Wilco

Wilco's new album is due September 29th and is titled "Cousin" and it will contain this track. “I’m cousin to the world,” frontman Jeff Tweedy confesses. “I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage.” Wilco is scheduled to perform at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt lake City on October 20th.

2 p.m. - Mountain Song - Flatland Cavalry

Flatland Cavalry is a sextet from the flatlands of the Texas panhandle who embrace their rural West Texas roots. This new single, "Mountain Song," singing to the mountains, feels as at home here in the non-flatland-mountains as from the songwriters' perspective.

3 p.m. - Lose Control - Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims is a powerhouse vocalist and pop artist who blends genres from pop to soul, hip-hip, and R&B. According to his website, the name 'Swims' is an acronym for 'Someone Who Isn't Me Sometimes,' and it's a kind of shorthand for everything he stands for.

4 p.m. - IRL - Iration

Iration is a reggae/pop group from Hawaii. Over the past 15 years, the celebrated five-piece band have perfected their distinct hybrid style of laid-back, beach-vibe music.

5 p.m. - Park City - Native Leaves

Native Leaves is a dynamic alternative reggae and hip-hop band based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Influenced by the likes of Tribal Seeds, Chris Brown, Jack Johnson, and more, Native Leaves blends reggae, hip-hop, and blues to create a vibrant and unforgettable sound. Among other local references, you'll hear Parleys, Main, and the Colony...