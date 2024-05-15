© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City, Wasatch lacrosse teams to play in 5A championship games

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 15, 2024 at 5:17 PM MDT
The Park City High School boys lacrosse team gathers with family and friends after securing their second straight state championship at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.
KPCW
The Park City High School boys lacrosse team gathers with family and friends after securing their second straight state championship at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman in 2023.

State playoffs are in full swing with Wasatch and Park City slated to play Thursday, May 16 in the 5A lacrosse championships.

Wasatch High School’s girls lacrosse beat East Tuesday, May 14 19-1 and will move on to the second round to play Woods Cross at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Park City, who had a bye in the first round, will play Alta at 7 p.m.

Both boys teams will also play their first games of the 5A championships Thursday after byes in the first round.

Wasatch will play Box Elder at 4 p.m. and Park City will face off against Skyline at 6 p.m.
Tags
Park City High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver