Park City, Wasatch lacrosse teams to play in 5A championship games

Wasatch High School’s girls lacrosse beat East Tuesday, May 14 19-1 and will move on to the second round to play Woods Cross at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Park City, who had a bye in the first round, will play Alta at 7 p.m.

Both boys teams will also play their first games of the 5A championships Thursday after byes in the first round.

Wasatch will play Box Elder at 4 p.m. and Park City will face off against Skyline at 6 p.m.