Park City, Wasatch lacrosse teams to play in 5A championship games
State playoffs are in full swing with Wasatch and Park City slated to play Thursday, May 16 in the 5A lacrosse championships.
Wasatch High School’s girls lacrosse beat East Tuesday, May 14 19-1 and will move on to the second round to play Woods Cross at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Park City, who had a bye in the first round, will play Alta at 7 p.m.
Both boys teams will also play their first games of the 5A championships Thursday after byes in the first round.
Wasatch will play Box Elder at 4 p.m. and Park City will face off against Skyline at 6 p.m.