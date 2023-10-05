Fresh Tracks Friday | October 6, 2023
Pumpkin spicing it up this week with our latest Fresh Tracks. This week, we feature artists including Bruce Springsteen, Blues Traveler, and Freedog among many others. It's all right here and fresh on KPCW!
9 a.m. - Mac Saturn - Mint Julep
Mac Saturn is a five-piece ensemble from Detroit, Michigan who have become renowned for delivering electrifying live performances with a dynamic catalog that blends elements of pop-rock, Motown, funk and R&B music. The band will be in concert at The Depot in Salt Lake City on November 21st.
10 a.m. - ALEXSUCKS - 6 Pack and Cigarettes
This LA-based 4-piece band called ALEXSUCKS debuted in 2021 with the release of their first EP, "Angsty Teen." The theme of this song is about being young and debaucherous with a devil-may-care lifestyle, spending nights getting denied from clubs for being too messed up, tagging streets, and running from cops.
11 a.m. - DOPE LEMON - Derby Raceway
Dope Lemon is one of Australia's most celebrated indie artists. He was and is a member of the indie folk duo Angus & Julia Stone. For his solo project he adopted the name of Dope Lemon. Dope Lemon's fourth album, "Kimosabe," was released September 29th and features this track.
1 p.m. - Kendra Morris - What Are You Waiting For
This track, "What Are You Waiting For," comes from the new album by Kendra Morris titled "I Am What I Am Waiting For." Kendra Morris is a soul singer and songwriter whose work has appeared in tv and movie soundtracks. When she asked herself the question, "What am I waiting for?" this song emerged.
2 p.m. - Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa - Addicted to Romance
This slower ballad by Bruce Springsteen features his wife and back-up singer Patti Scialfa. The track appears in the soundtrack for the new motion picture "She Came To Me" which hits theaters today.
3 p.m. - Blues Traveler - Qualified
Blues Traveler covered this deep track by Dr. John for their forthcoming album "Traveler's Soul." It's a funky cover with classic New Orleans-sounding fast keyboard trills that you'll hear from the opening chords, and also features a swinging harp solo by Blues Traveler's John Popper.
4 p.m. - Freedog - Enjoy The Ride
Freedog is former professional skier turned singer- songwriter, and Park City local, Bryon Friedman. This locally-inspired fresh track is off his new "Summer" EP. The press kit says, "Summer days can be fleeting, so here's a record to remind us of long sunny days, flowing rivers, and spending time outdoors."
5 p.m. - Dragondeer - Bad Routines (feat. Will Trask & Casey Russell)
Denver-based Dragondeer blends psychedelic blues, retro funk and soul with rock and roll in a mix to keep you moving. This track comes off their new album "Across The Waves."
6 p.m. - Max Frost - Creep Back
Max Frost is an American singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist from Austin, Texas. Frost says of this fresh track that he wrote it during the pandemic when he was living in isolation after a breakup. Despite his best efforts at distraction this one person remained a fixture in his mind that he couldn't escape.