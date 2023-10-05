Fresh Tracks Friday | October 6, 2023

9 a.m. - Mac Saturn - Mint Julep

Mac Saturn is a five-piece ensemble from Detroit, Michigan who have become renowned for delivering electrifying live performances with a dynamic catalog that blends elements of pop-rock, Motown, funk and R&B music. The band will be in concert at The Depot in Salt Lake City on November 21st.

10 a.m. - ALEXSUCKS - 6 Pack and Cigarettes

This LA-based 4-piece band called ALEXSUCKS debuted in 2021 with the release of their first EP, "Angsty Teen." The theme of this song is about being young and debaucherous with a devil-may-care lifestyle, spending nights getting denied from clubs for being too messed up, tagging streets, and running from cops.

11 a.m. - DOPE LEMON - Derby Raceway

Dope Lemon is one of Australia's most celebrated indie artists. He was and is a member of the indie folk duo Angus & Julia Stone. For his solo project he adopted the name of Dope Lemon. Dope Lemon's fourth album, "Kimosabe," was released September 29th and features this track.

1 p.m. - Kendra Morris - What Are You Waiting For

This track, "What Are You Waiting For," comes from the new album by Kendra Morris titled "I Am What I Am Waiting For." Kendra Morris is a soul singer and songwriter whose work has appeared in tv and movie soundtracks. When she asked herself the question, "What am I waiting for?" this song emerged.

2 p.m. - Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa - Addicted to Romance

This slower ballad by Bruce Springsteen features his wife and back-up singer Patti Scialfa. The track appears in the soundtrack for the new motion picture "She Came To Me" which hits theaters today.

3 p.m. - Blues Traveler - Qualified

Blues Traveler covered this deep track by Dr. John for their forthcoming album "Traveler's Soul." It's a funky cover with classic New Orleans-sounding fast keyboard trills that you'll hear from the opening chords, and also features a swinging harp solo by Blues Traveler's John Popper.

4 p.m. - Freedog - Enjoy The Ride

Freedog is former professional skier turned singer- songwriter, and Park City local, Bryon Friedman. This locally-inspired fresh track is off his new "Summer" EP. The press kit says, "Summer days can be fleeting, so here's a record to remind us of long sunny days, flowing rivers, and spending time outdoors."

5 p.m. - Dragondeer - Bad Routines (feat. Will Trask & Casey Russell)

Denver-based Dragondeer blends psychedelic blues, retro funk and soul with rock and roll in a mix to keep you moving. This track comes off their new album "Across The Waves."