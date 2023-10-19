Fresh Tracks Friday | October 20, 2023
Fall into the groove with week's Fresh Tracks. Featured artists include Bruce Hornsby, Joy Oladokun, and Barns Courtney among many others. It's all right here and fresh on KPCW!
9 a.m. - BJ the Chicago Kid - Spend The Night
BJ the Chicago Kid is an American R&B singer from Chicago. He has released several albums since his debut and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B like Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, and Anderson Paak. This is his most recent single.
10 a.m. - Couch - Alright
Couch is a Boston-based septet that infuses pop songs with funk, R&B, jazz, and rock influences. Their vibrant sound is further defined by the members’ personal training in jazz, a-cappella, and musical theatre.
11 a.m. - Sum 41 - Landmines
Sum 41 is a Canadian rock band from Ajax, Ontario. The band announced in May of this year that it was breaking up after 27 years, but that they would tour through the rest of 2023 to support their latest single "Landmines" which came out last month.
1 p.m. - Bad Suns - Astral Plans
Bad Suns is a quartet based out of Los Angeles. The band's sound is inspired from 1970s and 1980s post-punk pioneers like The Cure and Elvis Costello. This is their most recent single.
2 p.m. - Bakar - All Night
Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr, better known as Bakar (ba-Car), is a British singer known for his experimental indie rock style. Growing up, Bakar was a fan of hip-hop music, but at the age of 14 he was introduced to indie music and realized that his artistry was much bigger than just one genre of music.
3 p.m. - Tre Burt - 2 For Tha Show
Tre Burt's latest album is titled "Traffic Fiction." The album's inspiration is drawn from the singer's formative childhood rides in his grandfather’s 1975 Cadillac Seville listening to The Delfonics, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, and The Temptations.
4 p.m. - Barns Courtney - Young In America
Barns Courtney's music has been featured in major media campaigns, sporting events, video games, and in a Marvel television series. Young in America is his latest single.
5 p.m. - David Ryan Harris, Scary Pockets - Kerosene
Scary Pockets is a funk band that releases weekly music videos in pursuit of 'the funk.' They feature collaborations with various artists covering hits of the past in funkified ways. In this collab. they are fronted by David Ryan Harris on vocals. Harris is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Los Angeles, California.
6 p.m. - Bruce Hornsby - Evening Sun - Lost and Found on the Spirit Trail
Bruce Hornsby will release a remastered, 25th Anniversary Edition of his "Spirit Trail" double album next week. This track, “Evening Sun,” is one of four previously unheard songs included on the album. Hornsby described this tune as having a Van Morrison feeling to it. See what you think.
7 p.m. - The Bones of J.R. Jones - The Good Life
Acclaimed songwriter Jonathon Linaberry got his start playing in hardcore and punk bands before becoming enamored with gospel, folk, and blues and launching his current project, The Bones of J.R. Jones. As The Bones of J.R. Jones he is a one man band, a multi-instrumentalist, and singer/songwriter and producer. This is off his new album "Slow Lightning."
8 p.m. - NEEDTOBREATHE - When You Forgive Someone
GRAMMY nominated multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE are a dynamic force in rock who have generated over one billion streams, topped several Billboard Radio, Album and Sales Charts, and have sold-out arenas and amphitheaters all over the world. This track is from their 2023 album "Caves." NEEDTOBREATHE will be in concert at the UCCU Center in Orem on October 30th.
9 p.m. - Joy Oladokun - Black Car
Joy Oladokun examines her place in the world through her songs, documenting her experiences as a first-generation daughter of Nigerian immigrants and a proud queer Black person. This track comes from her "Proof Of Life" album that came out earlier this year.