Fresh Tracks Friday | October 20, 2023

9 a.m. - BJ the Chicago Kid - Spend The Night

BJ the Chicago Kid is an American R&B singer from Chicago. He has released several albums since his debut and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B like Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, and Anderson Paak. This is his most recent single.

10 a.m. - Couch - Alright

Couch is a Boston-based septet that infuses pop songs with funk, R&B, jazz, and rock influences. Their vibrant sound is further defined by the members’ personal training in jazz, a-cappella, and musical theatre.

11 a.m. - Sum 41 - Landmines

Sum 41 is a Canadian rock band from Ajax, Ontario. The band announced in May of this year that it was breaking up after 27 years, but that they would tour through the rest of 2023 to support their latest single "Landmines" which came out last month.

1 p.m. - Bad Suns - Astral Plans

Bad Suns is a quartet based out of Los Angeles. The band's sound is inspired from 1970s and 1980s post-punk pioneers like The Cure and Elvis Costello. This is their most recent single.

2 p.m. - Bakar - All Night

Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr, better known as Bakar (ba-Car), is a British singer known for his experimental indie rock style. Growing up, Bakar was a fan of hip-hop music, but at the age of 14 he was introduced to indie music and realized that his artistry was much bigger than just one genre of music.

3 p.m. - Tre Burt - 2 For Tha Show

Tre Burt's latest album is titled "Traffic Fiction." The album's inspiration is drawn from the singer's formative childhood rides in his grandfather’s 1975 Cadillac Seville listening to The Delfonics, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, and The Temptations.

4 p.m. - Barns Courtney - Young In America

Barns Courtney's music has been featured in major media campaigns, sporting events, video games, and in a Marvel television series. Young in America is his latest single.

5 p.m. - David Ryan Harris, Scary Pockets - Kerosene

Scary Pockets is a funk band that releases weekly music videos in pursuit of 'the funk.' They feature collaborations with various artists covering hits of the past in funkified ways. In this collab. they are fronted by David Ryan Harris on vocals. Harris is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Los Angeles, California.

6 p.m. - Bruce Hornsby - Evening Sun - Lost and Found on the Spirit Trail

Bruce Hornsby will release a remastered, 25th Anniversary Edition of his "Spirit Trail" double album next week. This track, “Evening Sun,” is one of four previously unheard songs included on the album. Hornsby described this tune as having a Van Morrison feeling to it. See what you think.

7 p.m. - The Bones of J.R. Jones - The Good Life

Acclaimed songwriter Jonathon Linaberry got his start playing in hardcore and punk bands before becoming enamored with gospel, folk, and blues and launching his current project, The Bones of J.R. Jones. As The Bones of J.R. Jones he is a one man band, a multi-instrumentalist, and singer/songwriter and producer. This is off his new album "Slow Lightning."

8 p.m. - NEEDTOBREATHE - When You Forgive Someone

GRAMMY nominated multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE are a dynamic force in rock who have generated over one billion streams, topped several Billboard Radio, Album and Sales Charts, and have sold-out arenas and amphitheaters all over the world. This track is from their 2023 album "Caves." NEEDTOBREATHE will be in concert at the UCCU Center in Orem on October 30th.