Fresh Tracks Friday | October 27, 2023

9 a.m. - Lawrence - 23

Lawrence is a New York-based pop-soul group founded by sibling-duo Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. They are currently on tour opening for the Jonas Brothers. Here is their latest single.

10 a.m. - The National - Laugh Track

The National has released a surprise second album in 2023 titled "Laugh Track," and this is the title track. The song "Laugh Track" features a guest appearance by Phoebe Bridgers.

11 a.m. - GoldFord - Orange Blossoms

GoldFord is a singer and songwriter out of LA, who said of this new track, "It’s always been my dream to impact people through my music and my voice. I’m doing my best to stay in the moment and take this all in…one Orange Blossom at a time."

1 p.m. - Oliver Tree - With You

The artist Oliver Tree is described as an "internet-based vocalist, producer, writer, director and performer." He is an unpredictable artist, unafraid to make you laugh or cry. Oliver Tree has an upcoming show scheduled at The Great Saltair in February of next year.

2 p.m. - Six Foot Blonde - Perpendicular Universe

This six-piece band started in the dorms in Bloomington, Indiana. They bill themselves as a retro-pop-indie-soul band with a fresh sound.

3 p.m. - Pressing Strings - Oh My My

Pressing Strings is an Annapolis Maryland-based trio formed in the members' college years. This boppy tune is off their 2023 summer album "And I For You."

4 p.m. - Dragondeer - The Says Who

Denver band Dragondeer blends psychedelic blues, retro funk, soul, and rock-n-roll into a steady groove that aims to get…..and keep ….your body moving. This track is off their new "Across The Waves" album.

5 p.m. - Aysanbee - Somebody Else

Aysanbee is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer songwriter currently based in Toronto. The JUNO-nominated artist is Oji-Cree, Sucker Clan of the Sandy Lake First Nation, a remote fly-in community in the far reaches of Northwestern Ontario.