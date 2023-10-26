Fresh Tracks Friday | October 27, 2023
The Great Pumpkin delivers all treats and no tricks for this week's Fresh Tracks. Featured artists include The National, Amos Lee, and Oliver Tree among many others. It's all right here and fresh on KPCW!
9 a.m. - Lawrence - 23
Lawrence is a New York-based pop-soul group founded by sibling-duo Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. They are currently on tour opening for the Jonas Brothers. Here is their latest single.
10 a.m. - The National - Laugh Track
The National has released a surprise second album in 2023 titled "Laugh Track," and this is the title track. The song "Laugh Track" features a guest appearance by Phoebe Bridgers.
11 a.m. - GoldFord - Orange Blossoms
GoldFord is a singer and songwriter out of LA, who said of this new track, "It’s always been my dream to impact people through my music and my voice. I’m doing my best to stay in the moment and take this all in…one Orange Blossom at a time."
1 p.m. - Oliver Tree - With You
The artist Oliver Tree is described as an "internet-based vocalist, producer, writer, director and performer." He is an unpredictable artist, unafraid to make you laugh or cry. Oliver Tree has an upcoming show scheduled at The Great Saltair in February of next year.
2 p.m. - Six Foot Blonde - Perpendicular Universe
This six-piece band started in the dorms in Bloomington, Indiana. They bill themselves as a retro-pop-indie-soul band with a fresh sound.
3 p.m. - Pressing Strings - Oh My My
Pressing Strings is an Annapolis Maryland-based trio formed in the members' college years. This boppy tune is off their 2023 summer album "And I For You."
4 p.m. - Dragondeer - The Says Who
Denver band Dragondeer blends psychedelic blues, retro funk, soul, and rock-n-roll into a steady groove that aims to get…..and keep ….your body moving. This track is off their new "Across The Waves" album.
5 p.m. - Aysanbee - Somebody Else
Aysanbee is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer songwriter currently based in Toronto. The JUNO-nominated artist is Oji-Cree, Sucker Clan of the Sandy Lake First Nation, a remote fly-in community in the far reaches of Northwestern Ontario.
9 p.m. - Amos Lee - Greenville
Amos Lee is paying tribute to Lucinda Williams, one of his musical heroes by releasing an album that covers 11 of her most beloved songs, including this one. Lucinda Williams' original version of "Greenville" was a collaboration with Emmylou Harris and appeared on Williams' 1998 Grammy Award-winning album, "Car Wheels On A Gravel Road." Amos Lee says, "There's a lot of love in the lyrics."