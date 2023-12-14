Fresh Tracks Friday | December 15, 2023

9 a.m. - Hanson - Till New Years Night

Remember back in 1997 when Hanson was high on the pop charts with their smash single "MMMBop?” Well the young brothers have grown up over the last 2 and a half decades, as have we all. Hanson has a Christmas album out this year titled "Finally It's Christmas." Here's one of their new and original holiday-themed songs.

10 a.m. - Theory of a Deadman - Missing You This Christmas

Theory of a Deadman is a Canadian rock band from North Delta, British Columbia. The band said that after hearing too much Mariah Carey in Target stores, they decided to cut their own original Christmas song to create some diversity during the ever-present holiday soundtrack. So give this brand new Christmas tune a listen and add it to your own holiday playlist if you dig it.

11 a.m. - Forest Blakk - Wake Up! (It's Christmastime)

Forest Blakk's heart-on-sleeve songwriting style encapsulates music’s power to transform both audience and artist. This holiday track from Blakk appears on his 2023 EP of the same title. No sleeping in this Christmas - Wake Up!

1 p.m. - Alana Springsteen - Christmas Comes In Waves

Not everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. When Alana Springsteen sings of Christmas, she sings of it coming in waves. By which she means the waves of the tropical ocean hitting the palm-tree strewn beach. This is her wish for Christmas.

2 p.m. - Cher - DJ Play A Christmas Song

77-year old Cher has been all over the media lately with her new Christmas album, which is appropriately titled "Christmas." She said in an Associated Press interview that she never wanted to make a Christmas album, because she couldn't figure out how to make it a Cher-Christmas album. But then she recorded this track and it all felt right...and very Cher.

3 p.m. - Walker Hayes - Fancy Like Christmas

Walker Hayes is a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter from Mobile Alabama. This fun, low-brow Christmas tune is a rewrite of his very popular tune "Fancy Like" with new lyrics to suit the holiday season. This is for those who enjoy a sense of humor in their Christmas soundtrack.

4 p.m. - Jon Pardi, Pillbox Patti - I've Been Bad Santa

This track comes from the very entertaining 2023 album "Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi." The standout performance in this sultry song is the vocals sung by Pillbox Patty. This Christmas Fresh Track is for those of you on "the Naughty List."

5 p.m. - Lauren Spencer Smith - Broke Christmas

Lauren Spencer Smith is just 20 years old and potentially expressing a sentiment for her generation in this modern and fast-paced Christmas fresh track. On social media, she says she didn't grow up with a lot and Christmas wasn't always abundant. She said with this song she "hopes it can make you laugh and that you’re able to remember to be grateful for the little things."

6 p.m. - The Tano Jones Revelry - Little Drummer Boy

Last week we debuted another fresh track remake of "Little Drummer Boy" that was heavy in drums and syncopation. For this version by The Tano Jones Revelry, the approach was to find a more soulful sensibility with bending melodies and imposed inflection points.

7 p.m. - Michael Bolton and Mickey Guyton - Christmas Isn't Christmas

Global Superstar Michael Bolton celebrates his 70th Holiday Season with the release of a timeless collection of Christmas songs on his new album "Christmas Time." He says his favorite holiday tradition is to gather together with his family. Here's one of the new tracks, just out for Christmas..."Christmas Isn't Christmas."

8 p.m. - Tigirlilly Gold - Falalala Falling

This holiday-themed fresh Track comes to you from Tigirlilly Gold, the sister duo from North Dakota, who have been playing music together since they could walk. This new holiday-themed fresh track is fresh and feisty…check it out.