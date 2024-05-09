Summit County will take over Skullcandy building, land and lease

Councilmembers voted unanimously to buy the audio equipment manufacturer’s headquarters and 7.38-acre parcel for $17.5 million.

Under the purchase agreement, there are 30 days of due diligence and then 30 days to close on the deal, which will be financed with future revenue from existing sales taxes.

The council has said it does not intend to raise taxes or levy new ones to purchase the land. Skullcandy’s lease generates more than $1 million per year in the meantime, county officials said at a May 8 press conference.

The building could become part of a wider public-private partnership on the surrounding 50 acres. Summit County councilmembers have been negotiating for four years with Dakota Pacific Real Estate, which has applied to build housing on the land currently reserved for tech offices.

Skullcandy and the Park City Visitors Center were the only buildings constructed under the current development agreement.

Summit County is buying Skullcandy from a subsidiary of Dakota Pacific, so none of that money will fund Dakota Pacific's future development.

But the building could play a part in a potential land swap the council and developer have discussed in public meetings. That included expanding the Kimball Junction Transit Center and park-and-ride, while moving county services to a new building near Skullcandy.

Now, Skullcandy could be that building. County officials will explore sharing the space with the audio equipment company.

It's cheaper than new construction, councilmembers say, citing the county's experience attempting new construction at Silver Summit. Officials decided instead to expand the existing justice center after encountering unforeseen costs.

1 of 2 — 62655043b3a0889b38196e22_series-g_34529144560_o.jpg The lower floor of the building is segmented. © Alan Blakely Photography 2 of 2 — 626550432fe049442413aa0a_Website 3.jpg The upper floor of the building is more open-concept. © Alan Blakely Photography

Councilmember Chris Robinson said the purchase agreement includes an optional easement agreement, where Dakota Pacific can build a new public road off the Olympic Park roundabout’s west side that wraps around Skullcandy.

The company doesn’t have to break ground on that road yet, but it may factor into a potential future partnership. Dakota Pacific would pay for the road in full.

Skullcandy has been aware of the sale, county officials say, but the company didn’t respond to a KPCW email in time for this report.

The property was listed for sale publicly, and county officials said they were not the only interested party to make an offer.

This is a developing story.

Click here to read the purchase agreement.