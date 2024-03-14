Fresh Tracks Friday | March 15, 2024

9 a.m. - Better Than Ezra - Live A Little

Better Than Ezra is a New Orleans-based quartet known for being one of the bands at the forefront of the alt-pop genre of the late 90's. What does the band's name mean? A theory is that it comes from a line in Ernest Hemingway's novel "A Moveable Feast," in which Hemingway describes a particularly annoying sound as “… no worse than other noises, certainly better than Ezra learning to play the bassoon.”

10 a.m. - Harper O'Neill - No Longer Mine

Harper O'Neill is a Dallas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter with the powerhouse voice and versatile musical chops. She has, so far, found her way by trusting her gut and letting her considerable talent guide her. This track is off her debut LP "Dark Bar Daisy."

11 a.m. - The Avett Brothers - Love Of A Girl

The Avett Brothers have a new album coming out, to be titled "The Avett Brothers." The record is described as “a collection of songs seen through a lens of independently studied spirituality; questions and considerations in the interest of the divine unknowable.” The album comes out ahead of their Spring/Summer tour, which does NOT include a stop anywhere near here. But we do have the first single to share with you as this hour's Fresh Track.

1 p.m. - Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive

Maggie Rose has dreamed up her own unbridled collision of rock & roll, soul, folk, funk, and R&B - a concoction you'll hear here…as Rose takes us on a sweeping anthem in this title track of her forthcoming album.

2 p.m. - Gary Clark Jr. - Habits

Gary Clark's new album, coming out next week, is titled "JPEG RAW." Its theme is the remembrance of when interactions were more real and raw, not fully edited and filtered as they are now. This track, "Habits," is about taking a hard yet empowering look at yourself before bad habits become problematic.

3 p.m. - The California Honeydrops - Street People

Formed in the subway systems of Oakland, California , the retro-soul group The California Honeydrops is an electrifying group that defies convention. Horn-backed grooves and very danceable jams are what you'll hear in their music. They are on tour supporting their new album with a stop scheduled in Salt Lake City on April 16th at The Commonwealth Room.

4 p.m. - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Next Rodeo

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album with their album "City of Gold," which is where we found this track. The group also won a Grammy in 2023 for their album "Crooked Tree." You can check out Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway as they headline the Ogden Music Festival in Ogden, Utah May 31st thru June 2nd.

5 p.m. - Little Feat - You'll Be Mine

Little Feat have announced its first new studio LP in 12 years, "Sam’s Place," due out in May. It's their first blues album and features covers of many of their favorite blues tunes. Bonnie Raitt assisted in selecting the songs, suggesting the inclusion of Howlin’ Wolf’s tune “You Will Be Mine,” which you'll hear here for this fresh track.

6 p.m. - Rhiannon Giddens - Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad

Rhiannon Giddens is a two-time GRAMMY Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning singer and instrumentalist, a MacArthur “Genius” grant recipient, and a composer of opera, ballet, and film. She has centered her work around the mission of lifting up people whose contributions to American musical history have previously been overlooked or erased, and advocating for a more accurate understanding of the country’s musical origins through art. This track is from her "You're The One" album which came out in 2023.

7 p.m. - Mungion - Fludias

Mungion is a Chicago-based four-piece band known for their whimsical songs and goofy stage antics, with music rooted in ambitious compositions and improvisation.

8 p.m. - Marcus King - Hero

This calmer than usual new track, from 28-year old blues-rocker Marcus King, will appear on his upcoming album "Mood Swings." King is well-regarded by modern blues fans as a phenom and a reinvigorating force within the roots genre. He'll be performing at The Complex in Salt Lake City on May 17th. (A word of advice, bring earplugs, as he tends to play it LOUD!)