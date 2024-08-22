Fresh Tracks Friday | August 23, 2024

9 a.m. - The Killers - Bright Lights

Here's a brand new song from The Killers. It's a "larger-than-life anthem about keeping the dream alive, a cinematic explosion of passion, a celebration of potential, and a powerhouse of purpose."

10 a.m. - Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers - Dull (feat. Softcult)

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are an all-female Australian band who recently opened for Foo Fighters on their home turf. They just recently won Australia's AIR Award for "Best Independent Rock Album" and have been nominated for several more awards in the "emerging artists" category across many platforms. This is a brand new tune of theirs, which will be one of three new songs featured on the deluxe version of their debut album "I Love You Too."

11 a.m. - Fruition - Scars

The Portland, Oregon-bred bluegrass + folk band Fruition started out busking on sidewalks, and went from those humble beginnings all the way to Bonnaroo and opening for bands like Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Their brand new album "How To Make Mistakes" comes out today and contains this fresh track.

1 p.m. - The K's - Chancer

This fresh track is from The K's debut album, "I Wonder If The World Knows."

Influenced by The Clash, The Jam, Squeeze and The Libertines, the band was originally named the Kaleidoscopes, after their local record shop. Since then they've added the apostrophe and shortened it to the K’s.

2 p.m. - LUTHI & Griffin Dean - Swimming

Luthi is a funk band fronted by Christian Luthi out of Nashville, Tennessee. They describe their music as "Combining influences that draw from the soul and Americana acts of the 60’s to the psychedelic funk and groove of the 70’s,..." Give this new track a listen.

3 p.m. - James Bay - Up All Night (feat. The Lumineers & Noah Kahan)

James Bay is an English singer, songwriter, and guitarist. His new album is due out in September, titled "Changes All The Time", it will feature this star-studded collaboration with The Lumineers and Noah Kahan. At its heart, "Up All Night" pivots around the artists’ insomnia-inducing anxieties and worries.

4 p.m. - The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Nothing in Rambling (feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood)

The Fabulous Thunderbirds' song-writing band leader Kim Wilson says 'this is their best album …by far!' The album features 9 new original tunes and this stellar cover of Memphis Minnie’s song “Nothin’ in Ramblin." For the album recording, they called in a few all-star guest musicians, such as Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Mick Fleetwood, and Taj Mahal, all of whom appear in this fresh track.

5 p.m. - Seranation - Getaway

Seranation is a band out of St. Petersburg, Florida with a loose, surf-style of music representative of a coastal, laid back lifestyle.