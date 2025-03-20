Fresh Tracks Friday | March 21, 2025

9 a.m. - BYU Gruv Alliance - Two Worlds, One City (feat. Mark Lettieri)

This soulful pop song comes to us from the music department of BYU with Mark Lettieri, a five-time Grammy Award winner and guitarist for the bands Snarky Puppy and The Fearless Flyers. He was invited to spend three days in the studio with a group of five BYU music students, and within that time, they came up with this easy grooving, collaborative, written on the spot.

10 a.m. - Dave Barnes - Thinkin Bout You (feat. The Shadowboxers)

Dave Barnes describes himself as a rocker, roller, laugher, writer, and intermural softball champion. But he's also a respected Nashville artist and songwriter for over two decades with ten full-length albums under his belt and 'Best Songwriter' nominations from the Grammys and the Country Music Association. He cowrote and produced this song with The Shadowboxers, a pop band from Atlanta.

11 a.m. - ZZ Ward - Liberation

ZZ Ward is an artist we've featured several times in the past. She is known for her unique fusion of hip-hop, pop, R&B, neo-soul, and rock. On this brand new song from her forthcoming album of the same title, she dives right into it, plaintively asking for help...in the effort to help herself.

1 p.m. - The War and Treaty - Love Like Whiskey

The War and Treaty are the husband and wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. They were nominated for two Grammys this year, for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song. They put a new album on Valentine's Day, which included this song among its 18 tracks. It was co-written with Miranda Lambert.

2 p.m. - The National Parks - Welcome to the Mountains

The National Parks are a Utah-based four-piece folk act. They are our second Fresh Tracks artist today who were students from BYU. These guys got together to enter a Battle of the Bands hosted by Velour Live Music Club in Provo and they've continued on making music together. They'll be performing at The Delta Center in November, supporting Ben Rector.

3 p.m. - Vulfpeck - In Real Life

Vulfpeck is an American funk band formed at the University of Michigan's School of Music under the concept of being a collective of session musicians such as The Wrecking Crew and Muscle Shoals. Their popularity is infectious, cultivating a loyal following. They have several Vulfpeck-adjacent musical iterations like Vulfmon, The Fearless Flyers, Cory Wong (solo), and Theo Katzman (solo). This new song is a poppy, high-spirited song about the beauty of experiencing IRL — In Real Life.

4 p.m. - Michael Franti & Spearhead - Rise Up

In his Instagram post about this new song Michael Franti, said that every day he will rise up even though there are some battles he contends with every day, like self-doubt and fear. The rise up in the song is about using the energy of love to keep ourselves going past challenges like these and choosing to rise up again and again.

5 p.m. - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' - Room on the Porch (feat. Ruby Amanfu)

In 2018 a joint album by Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album. They called themselves TajMo! If it ain't broke, don't fix it! They're coming out with a new TajMo album this weekend, and we've got the title track of it right here for you. Included on the track is Ruby Amanfu.

6 p.m. - Samantha Fish - I'm Done Runnin'

Samantha Fish is described as one of the most formidable guitarists of her generation, and this song is described as a self-empowerment anthem

her new album "Paper Doll" will be out April 25th.

7 p.m. - Little Feat - Too High to Cut My Hair

This new track from Little Feat features tight horn lines, a funky beat, and deep spoken-word refrain of the title. What is the premise of this song? It's actually based on a true story…

8 p.m. - Ally Venable - Money & Power

Get ready to rock with this one! Ally Venable is a powerhouse blues-rock singer/songwriter and guitarist, slaying the gritty blues and rock in her signature glittered dresses and knee-high boots. This is her latest.