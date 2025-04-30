© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah Alpine Ski Team awarded coach of the year for third consecutive season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:15 PM MDT
The University of Utah Ski Team took home the national title at the 2025 NCAA Championships in March.
Axe Tang
/
University of Utah
The University of Utah Ski Team took home the national title at the 2025 NCAA Championships in March.

Utah Ski Team head alpine coach JJ Johnson has been named Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Alpine Coach of the Year for the third year in a row.

Johnson, who grew up in Park City, has taken home the alpine title five times since 2019.

The University of Utah Ski Team swept the coach of the year category honors with head Nordic Coach Pierre Neiss claiming the RMISA Nordic Coach of the Year.

The award caps off Neiss’ first year of coaching at the collegiate level.

Utah took home its 17th national title in March, the fourth title the team has won in the past five seasons. The Utes also had three individual title winners.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver