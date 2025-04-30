Utah Alpine Ski Team awarded coach of the year for third consecutive season

Johnson, who grew up in Park City, has taken home the alpine title five times since 2019.

The University of Utah Ski Team swept the coach of the year category honors with head Nordic Coach Pierre Neiss claiming the RMISA Nordic Coach of the Year.

The award caps off Neiss’ first year of coaching at the collegiate level.

Utah took home its 17th national title in March, the fourth title the team has won in the past five seasons. The Utes also had three individual title winners.