Park City Mountain, Deer Valley announce bike haul, summer operations

Deer Valley, in cooperation with Solitude, has announced the new Wasatch Gravity Pass, giving unlimited access to the lift-service bike parks at both resorts.

Passes go on sale May 1 for $450 and include unlimited access to hiking and scenic chair lift rides.

At Deer Valley, the Sterling Express and Silver Lake Express chairlifts will spin for the summer season beginning June 20.

About 50% of the resort’s bike trails will be open this summer, with a focus on lower-mountain trails in the Snow Park area while the new Pinyon Express high-speed 6-pack chairlift is installed. Mountain biking on Bald Mountain and access via the Sterling Express chairlift will be closed for the 2025 summer season.

At Park City Mountain, summer operations are slated to begin May 24 at the Canyons Golf course. Activities at the Mountain Village Park will open June 7.

That includes scenic chairlift rides on Payday.

Bike haul and chairlift rides on Crescent and Town Lift and Canyons Village activities and additional operations will open June 14.

