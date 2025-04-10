Fresh Tracks Friday | April 11, 2025

9 a.m. - ALO - Hey Hello (Tale of the Twist & Shout)

This track comes from ALO's brand new release "Frames," which landed a few days ago. ALO is a four-piece band, made up of four songwriters who can also each perform lead vocals. The theme of this first single was inspired by their 2024 tour through Colorado mountain towns and all the colorful characters who came out to dance and sing with the band.

10 a.m. - Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Little Richard's Bible

Elton John and Brandi Carlile just put out an album together called "Who Believes In Angels?" On choosing to collaborate with Carlile, Elton John is quoted as saying, "I want the world to see how brilliant Brandi Carlile is. I honestly believe she's the greatest female artist in the world, not just America."

11 a.m. - The Beaches - Last Girls at the Party

“Last Girls At The Party” is an exuberant, hedonistic anthem about reveling all night. Frontperson and bassist Jordan Miller says about the tune, “We’re four crazy girls who like to have fun together, and are literally always the last to leave.” Are you headed to Coachella next week? You can catch them there.

1 p.m. - Parker Millsap & Lockeland Strings - Palisade

From his forthcoming album "Lockeland Strings," here's Parker Millsap's newest track, "Palisade." Parker Millsap is in concert tomorrow night with Larkin Poe at The Depot in Salt Lake City.

2 p.m. - Mychelle - You Don't Care About Me

Mychelle is a singer, songwriter from Hackney, UK, a place that exposed the young artist to a lot of 'diﬀerent people and diﬀerent genres, music from all around the world and diﬀerent eras.' She's now based in London producing her own soulful sound blended with alternative R&B and timeless melodies.

3 p.m. - Couch - Toxic (The Sweater Sessions II)

The band Couch is a Boston-based, 7-piece band bringing their expressive horns, warm vocals, and bubbling synths to the stage for their version of funk-pop. Their forthcoming album is "The Sweater Sessions II", which will feature this track, "Toxic." In a perfect pairing, they are slated to open for Lake Street Dive in concert in Sandy at the Sandy Amphitheatre on June 21st.

4 p.m. - Little Feat - Midnight Flight

Little Feat, the band that started in 1969, is still laying down the groove with their gumbo of California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie. Proving that with 17 studio albums, 14 live albums, and 5 compilations albums they aren't done yet. Little Feat has a new 13-track album due out next month titled "Strike Up The Band." This is the second single from that album.

5 p.m. - Sweet Talk - Stoned in Texas, Queensland

Sweet Talk is a six-piece boogie-rocking band from Melbourne, Australia. Their debut album is coming out soon, and if it's anything like this single, I think we'll be playing more of it. "Stoned in Texas," has a twist to it, in that the location in the song is a real place called Texas, Queensland, Australia. The band said, "It’s named after a real place, written half-sober at full-throttle.”

6 p.m. - The Band Loula - Running Off The Angels

The Band Loula came together as two best friends, each an artist in their own right, embodying the soil and grit of North Georgia. Together, they bring a swampy and haunting acoustic spirit to their raw harmonies. They will be in concert around here this summer at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City, July 31st, opening for Dierks Bentley.

7 p.m. - Ax and the Hatchetmen - Blurry Lights (with Albert Hammond Jr.)

Ax and The Hatchetmen are a young sextet from Chicago who got together in high school. The rock and roll band features shimmering guitar attacks, earthy rhythms and blistering horns. They will be at the Sandy Amphitheatre on July 28th opening for Fitz and The Tantrums.

8 p.m. - Nightly - TALK

Nightly is a Nashville-based alternative-pop band with a new album out titled "Songs to Drive To." In a press release the band explained that they've always described their music as 'songs to drive to.' And so it follows that the music on this new album is inspired by the open road, a view and an experience so well known to young touring bands. You can catch the band at The Depot on May 7th.