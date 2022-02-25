Park City Affordable Housing Manager Jason Glidden and Affordable Housing Project Manager Rhoda Stauffer - Februray 25, 2022
Published February 25, 2022 at 9:53 AM MST
Park City Affordable Housing Manager Jason Glidden and Affordable Housing Project Manager Rhoda Stauffer have an update on the city's housing plan that was presented to the planning commission this week.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.