© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leslie Thancher In KPCW's Studio
Local News Hour

High Valley Transit expects $30 M from the state this year - Apr. 27

Published April 27, 2022 at 10:19 AM MDT
High Valley Transit logo
High Valley Transit
/

High Valley Transit Board Member David Geffen has the latest with the transit district's ambitious plans for 2022.

Tags

Local News Hour David GeffenHigh Valley Transit
Stay Connected
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins