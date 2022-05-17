© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thancher In KPCW's Studio
Local News Hour

Park City Planning Director Gretchen Millliken shares more on the appeal of the PCMR chairlifts

Published May 17, 2022 at 10:59 AM MDT
Gretchen Milliken

Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken discusses a number of ongoing planning issues, including the appeal of the PCMR chairlifts, fractional ownerships, and the redevelopment of the Deer Valley parking lots.

Local News Hour Park City Planning DepartmentGretchen Milliken
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
