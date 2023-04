Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind shares the achievements and outstanding division results of this year's athletes. She also talks about new programs, training venues and the newly formed Youth Development Division.

PCSS is hosting two events at Utah Olympic Park on April 22:

- Ski Meister end of season party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Euro Style Apres Party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.