Jump Stop Academy offers classes and camps for recreational players, more serious players and pre-k kids.

Additionally, it has club teams for girls in 4th through 8th grades. The academy is teaming up with Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz for a camp at Basin Rec Fieldhouse this summer.

Isaacson talks about their various full-day and half-day programs and their Little Hoopers program for children ages 3 to 6 years old.