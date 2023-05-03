Park City Museum hosting two May lectures

Upcoming lectures include:



Marcus Daly’s Utah Years with Brenda Wahler Wednesday, May 3, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

McPolin Farm lecture with Patricia Stokes and Rebecca Ward Wednesday, May 10 from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Both lectures are at the Park City Museum Education and Collections Center located at 2079 Sidewinder Drive.

Knispel also previewed the return of the Historic Home Tour and a new exhibit called Thrift Style opening next week.