© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Park City Museum hosting two May lectures

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT
Diane Knispel (2).jpg

Park City Museum Director Diane Knispel shares details about two upcoming museum lectures in May, including one Wednesday evening.

Upcoming lectures include:

  • Marcus Daly’s Utah Years with Brenda Wahler Wednesday, May 3, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • McPolin Farm lecture with Patricia Stokes and Rebecca Ward Wednesday, May 10 from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Both lectures are at the Park City Museum Education and Collections Center located at 2079 Sidewinder Drive.
Knispel also previewed the return of the Historic Home Tour and a new exhibit called Thrift Style opening next week.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher