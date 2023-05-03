Village Bicycle Project's third annual Park City Spring Bike Drop

Village Bicycle Project provides subsidized bicycles and hands-on maintenance training in Sierra Leone and Ghana, ensuring that donated bikes become dependable, affordable and sustainable transportation. Women and girls are specifically included in programs addressing gender inequalities that limit access to bicycles.

Its third annual Park City Spring Bike Drop is at the Park City Mountain Resort Canyons Village Cabriolet parking lot on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bikes should be in roughly usable condition. Child and adult models are accepted. Mountain bikes are best, even if old. They also take used parts, tires, tubes and any cycling clothing in decent shape. They are asking for a $20 accompanying donation to offset shipping. Bikes and donations are tax deductible.