Park City Municipal spring projects open house
Park City Municipal's John Robertson and Clayton Scrivner announce Tuesday's spring projects open house.
The 2023 spring projects open house is May 9 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the Park City Library patio. Teams from Park City Municipal will be there to discuss a variety of projects ranging from construction to recreation.
Scrivner also reminds listeners about the landscape improvement program which incentivizes property owners to replace lawns with water-wise landscaping.