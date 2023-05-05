© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Park City Municipal spring projects open house

By Roger Goldman
Published May 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT
John Robertson & Clayton Scrivner.jpg
John Robertson and Clayton Scrivner

Park City Municipal's John Robertson and Clayton Scrivner announce Tuesday's spring projects open house.

The 2023 spring projects open house is May 9 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the Park City Library patio. Teams from Park City Municipal will be there to discuss a variety of projects ranging from construction to recreation.

Scrivner also reminds listeners about the landscape improvement program which incentivizes property owners to replace lawns with water-wise landscaping.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman