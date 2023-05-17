Park City Soccer Club hosting tryouts next week
Park City Soccer Club Technical Director Eli Ulvi has details about next week's club tryouts.
The Park City Soccer Club is hosting tryouts for girls and boys interested in playing competitive club soccer during the 2023-24 program year. Affiliated with Utah Youth Soccer Association, PCSC offers teams for players ages 6 to 18. The program runs year-round, with league play scheduled throughout the fall and spring months. High school age athletes play an abbreviated annual schedule.
An informational open house and in-person registration sessions in English and Spanish will be at the Park City Soccer Club offices on May 18 and May 19 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tryouts will be at Trailside Park on May 22 and May 23 for players born in 2012-2017 and May 30 and May 31 for players born in 2005-2011.
Tryouts are free and pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Find more information here.