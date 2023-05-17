Park City Soccer Club hosting tryouts next week

The Park City Soccer Club is hosting tryouts for girls and boys interested in playing competitive club soccer during the 2023-24 program year. Affiliated with Utah Youth Soccer Association, PCSC offers teams for players ages 6 to 18. The program runs year-round, with league play scheduled throughout the fall and spring months. High school age athletes play an abbreviated annual schedule.

An informational open house and in-person registration sessions in English and Spanish will be at the Park City Soccer Club offices on May 18 and May 19 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tryouts will be at Trailside Park on May 22 and May 23 for players born in 2012-2017 and May 30 and May 31 for players born in 2005-2011.

Tryouts are free and pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Find more information here.