Five Utah hospitals renamed in honor of the Sisters of the Holy Cross

Holy Cross Ministries Director of Development and Communications Andy Cier and Executive Director Emmie Gardner talk about the five Utah hospitals rely renamed in honor of the Sisters of the Holy Cross. Although they share the common goal of honoring the work of the Holy Cross sisterhood, the hospitlas are not associated with Holy Cross Ministries. HCM Utah programs respond to the underserved community's need for health and well-being. These services include aid for people suffering from mental health issues, help with early childhood education and partnering with many non-profits organizations along the Wasatch Back.