© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Local News Hour

Park City Museum's historic home tour is June 17

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 7, 2023 at 11:27 AM MDT
Park City's annual historic home tour is Saturday, June 17, 2023. The Park City Museum will also be free that day.
The Park City Museum
Park City's annual historic home tour is Saturday, June 17, 2023. The Park City Museum will also be free that day.
Park City Museum Director Morgan Pierce.

The annual historic home tour is scheduled for June 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year's tour will feature at least eight homes, as well as Miners Hospital and the Park City Library, all located in the 1100-1300 blocks of Park Avenue.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at parkcityhistory.org or in-person at the Museum Store at 528 Main Street.

Pierce also provides an update on the museum's latest exhibit, "Thrift Style," and various summer projects.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher