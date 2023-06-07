Park City Museum's historic home tour is June 17

Park City Museum Director Morgan Pierce.

The annual historic home tour is scheduled for June 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year's tour will feature at least eight homes, as well as Miners Hospital and the Park City Library, all located in the 1100-1300 blocks of Park Avenue.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at parkcityhistory.org or in-person at the Museum Store at 528 Main Street.

Pierce also provides an update on the museum's latest exhibit, "Thrift Style," and various summer projects.