Eight Excellent Educator recipients announced for 2023

She highlights what their peers had said about these full-time educator winners.

Every winner receives a check for $1,500 from the Excellent Educators fund set up in 1996 by Jim Doilney and funded by the Louis and Doilney families.

Billow also talks about classroom grant awards given out at the last week of May 2023.

The Excellent Educator recipients for the 2022-2023 school year:

