Details for this year's 4th of July Fun Run

Registration is open for the 4th of July 5K Fun Run, hosted by Park City Ski and Snowboard. There are divisions for runners of all ages with prizes for division winners. Each registrant will receive a custom-designed commemorative T-shirt. The number of participants will be limited to 1,000. The cost is $30 for kids (11 and under) and $50 for adults. All proceeds go to support the athletes of Park City Ski and Snowboard. Registration closes July 3 at 5 p.m. There will be no day-of registration.

You can register in person at Cole Sport on Park Avenue or online at parkcityss.org.