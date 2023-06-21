© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Details for this year's 4th of July Fun Run

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM MDT
Jana Dalton, Adam Cole and Kathy Burke
Jana Dalton, Adam Cole and Kathy Burke

Park City Ski & Snowboard Development Director Jana Dalton and Kathy Burke and Adam Cole with Cole Sport have details about this year's 4th of July Fun Run honoring Gary Cole and long time supporter Phil Thompson.

Registration is open for the 4th of July 5K Fun Run, hosted by Park City Ski and Snowboard. There are divisions for runners of all ages with prizes for division winners. Each registrant will receive a custom-designed commemorative T-shirt. The number of participants will be limited to 1,000. The cost is $30 for kids (11 and under) and $50 for adults. All proceeds go to support the athletes of Park City Ski and Snowboard. Registration closes July 3 at 5 p.m. There will be no day-of registration.

You can register in person at Cole Sport on Park Avenue or online at parkcityss.org.

