Summit County's new property value app

The Summit County Assessor's Office launched an interactive web app that displays public information about Summit County properties on July 25. The tool allows users to visualize various aspects of the county assessment such as market values, taxable values, the area factor rate, quality, year built and square footage. It breaks down the price per square foot and also shows the percentage change from last year.



Video on how to use the web app: summitcounty.info/valuationmapshowto



Access the 2023 Public Equity web app: http://summitcounty.info/propertyvaluemaps