© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Summit County's new property value app

By Roger Goldman
Published July 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM MDT

The Summit County Assessor's Office launched an interactive web app that displays public information about Summit County properties on July 25. The tool allows users to visualize various aspects of the county assessment such as market values, taxable values, the area factor rate, quality, year built and square footage. It breaks down the price per square foot and also shows the percentage change from last year.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman