Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame Inductees 2023

The Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame commemorates individuals who have recorded exemplary achievements in skiing/snowboarding in the Intermountain Region (Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming).

Alpine ski racer, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and inductee Ted Ligety speaks about what a honor it is doing what he's wanted to do since he was 10 years old, his 17-year career on the World Cup and what it means to be inducteed before he turns 40.

Cross country competitor and coach Ruff Paterson speaks about growing up in Sun Valley, Idaho, going to University of Colorado, coaching with the U.S. Ski Team for 10 years and 27 years at Dartmouth College. He says the sport completely changed during his years with the U.S. Ski Team in the 80s, from classic diagonal style to freestyle and how they now two separate sports.

Tickets for the induction ceremony August 24 from 6 pm to 9:30 at The Chateaux Deer Valley 7815 Royal Street Park City, UT are still available.

