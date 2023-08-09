© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City Rotary honors Kim Carson and Rob Harter

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:06 PM MDT
Park City Rotary
(l-r) Rotarian Bob Richer, honorees Kim Carson and Rob Harter, and Park City Rotary President Ember Conley

Volunteer Citizen of the Year, Kim Carson, talks about her service on the Park City School Board, The Summit County Council and now the High Valley Transit Board of Directors. She speaks about the influence of her family and the people that helped guide her in her service to the community. Professional Citizen of the Year Rob Harter, Executive Director of the Christian Center of Park City, talks about how he got involved with the center, its history and the ins and outs of its operations. He also speaks to the challenges he has overcome during his time as Executive Director. Both Carson and Harter talk about what the award means to them.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
