Park City Rotary honors Kim Carson and Rob Harter

Volunteer Citizen of the Year, Kim Carson, talks about her service on the Park City School Board, The Summit County Council and now the High Valley Transit Board of Directors. She speaks about the influence of her family and the people that helped guide her in her service to the community. Professional Citizen of the Year Rob Harter, Executive Director of the Christian Center of Park City, talks about how he got involved with the center, its history and the ins and outs of its operations. He also speaks to the challenges he has overcome during his time as Executive Director. Both Carson and Harter talk about what the award means to them.