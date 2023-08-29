© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Summit County Council to discuss road construction, 910 Cattle Ranch purchase

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 29, 2023 at 2:54 PM MDT

Meeting agenda items include:

  • Interview applicants for the Summit County Restaurant Tax Advisory Committee
  • Recap of City Tour 2023
  • Extension of the Utah Olympic Park development agreement
  • North Summit Recreation's request to extend time to spend this year's RAP Tax
  • Public hearing on vacation of an unbuilt portion of Greenfield Drive

Also covered are:

  • Traffic management at the Silver Summit interchange
  • Installation of broadband connections in new construction areas
  • Additional details on the 910 Cattle Ranch acquisition how it is being funded

