Summit County Council to discuss road construction, 910 Cattle Ranch purchase
Meeting agenda items include:
- Interview applicants for the Summit County Restaurant Tax Advisory Committee
- Recap of City Tour 2023
- Extension of the Utah Olympic Park development agreement
- North Summit Recreation's request to extend time to spend this year's RAP Tax
- Public hearing on vacation of an unbuilt portion of Greenfield Drive
Also covered are:
- Traffic management at the Silver Summit interchange
- Installation of broadband connections in new construction areas
- Additional details on the 910 Cattle Ranch acquisition how it is being funded