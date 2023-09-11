© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Summit County Sheriff thwarts "paypal" scam for local resident

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM MDT

Summit County Chief Deputy Kacey Bates shares the story of the sheriff being in the right place at the right time.

A "paypal" scam was thwarted by Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith. He was at a local gas station when the attendant alerted him to a distraught women who was being trying to give $15,000.00 to a bitcoin machine to pay off scammers. Deputy Bates also helps debunk another scam that involves robo calls going around posing as the Summit County Sheriffs Office telling the recipient they will be arrested unless they immediately pay a fine over the phone. She also cautions families about letting children use e-bikes, and gives hunters safety tips for this season.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher