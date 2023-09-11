Summit County Sheriff thwarts "paypal" scam for local resident

A "paypal" scam was thwarted by Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith. He was at a local gas station when the attendant alerted him to a distraught women who was being trying to give $15,000.00 to a bitcoin machine to pay off scammers. Deputy Bates also helps debunk another scam that involves robo calls going around posing as the Summit County Sheriffs Office telling the recipient they will be arrested unless they immediately pay a fine over the phone. She also cautions families about letting children use e-bikes, and gives hunters safety tips for this season.