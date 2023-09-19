Recycle Utah, Sunrise Rotary host Hazardous Waste Day September 30

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Sunrise Rotary's Scott van Hartesvelt have details on Hazardous Waste Day. The event is Saturday, September 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Canyons Cabriolet parking lot. It is free, but open to Summit County residents only.

