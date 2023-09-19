© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Recycle Utah, Sunrise Rotary host Hazardous Waste Day September 30

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT
Recycle Utah's Carolyn Wawra and Sunrise Rotary's Scott van Hartesvelt
Recycle Utah's Carolyn Wawra and Sunrise Rotary's Scott van Hartesvelt

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Sunrise Rotary's Scott van Hartesvelt have details on Hazardous Waste Day. The event is Saturday, September 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Canyons Cabriolet parking lot. It is free, but open to Summit County residents only.

Other upcoming Recycle Utah events:

  • September Dumpster Days - September 29 and 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Recycle Utah
  • Harvest Fest - Saturday, October 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Cattlemen's Hall in Oakley. The event is free and open to the public.
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
