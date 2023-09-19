Recycle Utah, Sunrise Rotary host Hazardous Waste Day September 30
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Sunrise Rotary's Scott van Hartesvelt have details on Hazardous Waste Day. The event is Saturday, September 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Canyons Cabriolet parking lot. It is free, but open to Summit County residents only.
Other upcoming Recycle Utah events:
- September Dumpster Days - September 29 and 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Recycle Utah
- Harvest Fest - Saturday, October 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Cattlemen's Hall in Oakley. The event is free and open to the public.