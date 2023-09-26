© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

The Shop yoga studio in Old Town Park City has reopened

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 26, 2023 at 3:22 PM MDT

Manager of The Shop yoga studio, Lauren Lockey and instructor Sheri Russell, talk about the reopening of Park City's Old Town yoga studio

The Shop Yoga Studio has reopened after shutting down due to COVID concerns in 2020. A new full schedule with new classes and instructors will be announced October 15. Workshops and classes include monthly Ecstatic Dance Cacao ceremonies, hip opening workshops Randy Jo's Saturday family yoga classes as well as a variety of yoga styles: Hot yoga, Ashtanga yoga, Vinyasa Flow will now be offered in addition to the Anusara yoga that they were known for before the closure.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
