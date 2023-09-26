The Shop yoga studio in Old Town Park City has reopened

The Shop Yoga Studio has reopened after shutting down due to COVID concerns in 2020. A new full schedule with new classes and instructors will be announced October 15. Workshops and classes include monthly Ecstatic Dance Cacao ceremonies, hip opening workshops Randy Jo's Saturday family yoga classes as well as a variety of yoga styles: Hot yoga, Ashtanga yoga, Vinyasa Flow will now be offered in addition to the Anusara yoga that they were known for before the closure.