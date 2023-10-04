Ghosts in the Graveyard

The Park City Museum will host its annual Glenwood Cemetery with Ghosts event Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10:45 a.m. to noon and 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. Park City history will come alive through reenactments or ghosts in costume standing at various gravesites discussing life and death in the old historic mining town. This year’s characters will include Liz Scully, Emma Jennings, Lewis Paradise, Willie Jefford, Robert Bennie and Samuel Simmons who will all be portrayed by local volunteers. "Scandals and Tales of Woe from the Glenwood Cemetery" is this year's theme.

The fundraiser for the historic cemetery is sold out. Please visit www.parkcityhistory.org for more information.