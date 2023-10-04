© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City transit improvements and Bonanza Flat trails on city councila agenda

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM MDT

Park City Manager Matt Dias and Trails & Open Space Program Manager Heinrich Deters discuss the agenda for the October 5th city council meeting.

Park City Manager Matt Dias discusses Sundance Film Festival's ask for an extension to the agreement renewal notice from March 1 to October 1. Dias gives an update on the the collaboration with Deer Valley and Park City Mountain on the Richardson Flats express bus line to the resorts and the bus stop improvements planned, using the $7.5M the city recieved from a federal government grant.

Open Space Program Manager Heinrich Deters gives an update on the Bonanza Flat adaptive management plan that will be presented to council. Deters discusses the expansion and improvements made to the trail system including; building new trail heads and trails, the transit-to-trails system and other restoration projects. He addresses parking enforcement issues at the trailheads and the wildfire mitigation work on the trails.

Leslie Thatcher
