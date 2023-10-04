Summit Land Conservancy 'Hoppy Hour' features local hops Oct. 12

Statelmeier shares the five projects the conservancy is working on and Tisovec details Hoppy Hour, Meet the Artist and Lunch and Learn events happening in October.



TheHoppy Hour fundraiser is at Wasatch Brew Pub Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Meet artist and former environmental humanities intern for Summit Land Conservancy, Tiana Birrell, at a special reception at the Kimball Arts Center Oct. 18.

Lunch and Learn Oct. 19 will explore Rocky Point Preserve’s wildlife habitat, geological features and the many conservation values of the 268-acre property. This fall weather hike will be completed with a hearty “stewardship stew” and bread lunch courtesy of Volkers Bakery.