Summit Land Conservancy 'Hoppy Hour' features local hops Oct. 12

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 3, 2023 at 11:05 AM MDT

Summit Land Conservancy VP of Conservation Kate Sattelmeier and Outreach Manager Amy Tisovec talk about happenings at the conservancy.

Statelmeier shares the five projects the conservancy is working on and Tisovec details Hoppy Hour, Meet the Artist and Lunch and Learn events happening in October.

