New Women, Infants and Children facility opening in Kamas
Jennifer Bateman, Director of the Women, Infants, and Children program joins the show to discuss the opening of a new branch in Kamas. WIC assists mothers with infants and young children access to:
- community resources
- classes and education
- financial support
There is a Health & Resource Fair to celebrate the opening of their Kamas Branch! The event happening at 3 p.m. next Friday, Oct. 13, at the Summit County Services Building in Kamas.