Local News Hour

New Women, Infants and Children facility opening in Kamas

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM MDT

Jennifer Bateman, Director of the Women, Infants, and Children program joins the show to discuss the opening of a new branch in Kamas. WIC assists mothers with infants and young children access to:

  • community resources
  • classes and education
  • financial support

There is a Health & Resource Fair to celebrate the opening of their Kamas Branch! The event happening at 3 p.m. next Friday, Oct. 13, at the Summit County Services Building in Kamas.

