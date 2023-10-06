New Women, Infants and Children facility opening in Kamas

Jennifer Bateman, Director of the Women, Infants, and Children program joins the show to discuss the opening of a new branch in Kamas. WIC assists mothers with infants and young children access to:



community resources

classes and education

financial support

There is a Health & Resource Fair to celebrate the opening of their Kamas Branch! The event happening at 3 p.m. next Friday, Oct. 13, at the Summit County Services Building in Kamas.